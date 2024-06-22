iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Acquired by GSG Advisors LLC

GSG Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 2.6% of GSG Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. GSG Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $6,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $172.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 930,496 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $164.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.02. The stock has a market cap of $45.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

