iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Acquired by 17 Capital Partners LLC

17 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWV. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 26,676.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 674,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,562,000 after purchasing an additional 671,704 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 17.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,222,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,530,000 after acquiring an additional 177,372 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $20,174,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $19,044,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,122,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,328,000 after acquiring an additional 63,240 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

IWV traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $308.70. 53,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,074. The firm has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $233.54 and a twelve month high of $310.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $298.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $288.38.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.