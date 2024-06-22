iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Sold by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLV. City State Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 5,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 132,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $26.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $18.97 and a 12 month high of $29.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.50.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

