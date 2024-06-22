iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) is 17 Capital Partners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

17 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 46.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,379 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 2.0% of 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,361.4% in the fourth quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.34. 3,691,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,432,225. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.53 and a fifty-two week high of $93.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.80.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.