iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 168,019 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 122% from the previous session’s volume of 75,616 shares.The stock last traded at $114.76 and had previously closed at $113.61.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.01 and a 200-day moving average of $109.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.31 million, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.40.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IAK. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 367.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Insurance ETF

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

