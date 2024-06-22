iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK) Shares Sold by Cadent Capital Advisors LLC

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF comprises 2.0% of Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC owned about 1.04% of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF worth $4,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IAK. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 965.4% in the fourth quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 40,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 37,024 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 264.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 42,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 30,630 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,902,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 105.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 19,102 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 134,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,432,000 after purchasing an additional 13,240 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAK traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.29. The stock had a trading volume of 88,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,554. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.76. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a 1 year low of $85.49 and a 1 year high of $117.99. The company has a market capitalization of $634.31 million, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.40.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

