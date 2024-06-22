iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Stake Trimmed by ONE Advisory Partners LLC

ONE Advisory Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,557 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF comprises 3.3% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $6,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,523,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,291,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928,731 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 13,488.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,145,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,591,000 after buying an additional 1,136,916 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $81,091,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3,606.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 622,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,337,000 after buying an additional 605,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1,449.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 475,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,924,000 after buying an additional 445,122 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $150.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,179,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,848. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $100.84 and a 52-week high of $154.41. The company has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.14 and its 200 day moving average is $131.95.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

