iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Stock Holdings Cut by Buttonwood Financial Group LLC

Buttonwood Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,211 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF comprises about 6.0% of Buttonwood Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $10,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at $2,445,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1,449.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 475,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,924,000 after acquiring an additional 445,122 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 138,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,522,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 179.2% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 101,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,601,000 after buying an additional 64,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGIM Custom Harvest LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 4,311,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $452,402,000 after buying an additional 81,615 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYW stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $150.37. 1,179,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 884,848. The stock has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.95. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $100.84 and a 52-week high of $154.41.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

