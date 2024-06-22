Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Jabil had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 40.30%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Jabil updated its Q4 guidance to $2.03-2.43 EPS.

Jabil Trading Up 1.3 %

Jabil stock opened at $113.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.35. Jabil has a fifty-two week low of $100.18 and a fifty-two week high of $156.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Jabil from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Argus lowered Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group cut their target price on Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jabil news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total value of $1,100,023.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,050,687.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total transaction of $1,100,023.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,050,687.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total transaction of $2,013,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 339,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,591,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,877 shares of company stock worth $3,519,883 over the last ninety days. 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Articles

