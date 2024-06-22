Jefferies Financial Group Trims Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Target Price to $500.00

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $530.00 to $500.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning. They currently have a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $483.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Alembic Global Advisors raised Northrop Grumman from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $532.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $506.15.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 0.5 %

NOC opened at $432.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $63.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.35. Northrop Grumman has a twelve month low of $414.56 and a twelve month high of $496.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $458.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $461.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.49. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will post 24.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $2.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 57.62%.

Institutional Trading of Northrop Grumman

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.2% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 14.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 844 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

