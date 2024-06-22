Jito (JTO) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $281.08 Million

Jito (JTO) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. Jito has a total market capitalization of $281.08 million and approximately $45.48 million worth of Jito was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jito token can now be bought for $2.44 or 0.00003802 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Jito has traded 15% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Jito

Jito was first traded on December 6th, 2023. Jito’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,000,000 tokens. Jito’s official website is www.jito.network. Jito’s official Twitter account is @jito_sol. The official message board for Jito is www.jito.network/blog/announcing-jto-the-jito-governance-token.

Buying and Selling Jito

According to CryptoCompare, “Jito (JTO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Jito has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 122,903,186.7 in circulation. The last known price of Jito is 2.49008645 USD and is up 5.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 190 active market(s) with $73,296,753.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.jito.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jito should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jito using one of the exchanges listed above.

