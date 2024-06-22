JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target to $154.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $154.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LEN. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $183.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Lennar from $137.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Lennar from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.47.

Lennar Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $151.55 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.92. The company has a market capitalization of $42.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.56. Lennar has a 1 year low of $102.90 and a 1 year high of $172.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 4.93.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $1,627,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,629 shares in the company, valued at $20,927,938.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lennar news, VP Mark Sustana sold 9,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total transaction of $1,512,938.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,707.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $1,627,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,629 shares in the company, valued at $20,927,938.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,176 shares of company stock valued at $4,841,039. 9.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,830 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 14,578 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 54.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 42,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,360,000 after buying an additional 15,024 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its stake in Lennar by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 78,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,477,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the first quarter worth about $28,998,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

