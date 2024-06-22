JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) to Overweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $21.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Bilibili from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Bilibili from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of Bilibili from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of Bilibili from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Bilibili from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.90 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.90.

Bilibili stock opened at $18.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.02. Bilibili has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $19.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 0.89.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 21.41% and a negative return on equity of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $791.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.06 million. Research analysts expect that Bilibili will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Bilibili in the first quarter worth approximately $645,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Bilibili during the 1st quarter valued at $3,918,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Bilibili during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 1st quarter valued at $456,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 1st quarter valued at $14,849,000. 16.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

