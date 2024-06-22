JPMorgan European Discovery (LON:JEDT) Declares Dividend of GBX 8

JPMorgan European Discovery (LON:JEDT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from JPMorgan European Discovery’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

JPMorgan European Discovery Trading Up 0.3 %

LON:JEDT opened at GBX 464.50 ($5.90) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 471.38 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 444.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.04. JPMorgan European Discovery has a 12 month low of GBX 352.68 ($4.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 488.50 ($6.21). The firm has a market cap of £676.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,580.56 and a beta of 1.23.

About JPMorgan European Discovery

JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

