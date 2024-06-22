JPMorgan European Discovery (LON:JEDT) Declares Dividend of GBX 8

JPMorgan European Discovery (LON:JEDT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from JPMorgan European Discovery’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
JPMorgan European Discovery Trading Up 0.3 %
LON:JEDT opened at GBX 464.50 ($5.90) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 471.38 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 444.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.04. JPMorgan European Discovery has a 12 month low of GBX 352.68 ($4.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 488.50 ($6.21). The firm has a market cap of £676.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,580.56 and a beta of 1.23.
About JPMorgan European Discovery
