KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $35.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ KALV opened at $11.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $495.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.90. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.21 and a 12-month high of $16.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.26.

In other news, CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 21,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $258,237.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 216,387 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,711.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 7,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total transaction of $86,071.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,547 shares in the company, valued at $2,589,026.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 21,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $258,237.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 216,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,711.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,512 shares of company stock valued at $439,424. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,482 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 1,860.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,959 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 9,451 shares during the period.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

