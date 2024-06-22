KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.
KB Financial Group Price Performance
NYSE KB opened at $55.69 on Tuesday. KB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $35.20 and a 52 week high of $60.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.16.
KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The bank reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that KB Financial Group will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About KB Financial Group
KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than KB Financial Group
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Soars on FDA Approval
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- CarMax: A Market Melt-Up Waiting to Happen for this Stock
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- 3 Solar Stocks to Watch that are Building the Green Energy Future
Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.