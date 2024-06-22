KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

NYSE KB opened at $55.69 on Tuesday. KB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $35.20 and a 52 week high of $60.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.16.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The bank reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that KB Financial Group will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KB. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in KB Financial Group by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in KB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in KB Financial Group by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

