Kempner Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Kempner Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 44.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,211 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 62,639 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for 1.9% of Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,406,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,443,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,232 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 75,158,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,128,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,237 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $1,118,288,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 185.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,613,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,301,000 after purchasing an additional 34,189,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,589,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $848,888,000 after purchasing an additional 798,024 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE T traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.40. 72,567,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,747,498. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $18.45. The firm has a market cap of $131.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on T. StockNews.com lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.54.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

