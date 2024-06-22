Kinovo (LON:KINO) Trading Down 3.3%

Kinovo plc (LON:KINO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 58 ($0.74) and last traded at GBX 58.50 ($0.74). 39,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 145,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 60.50 ($0.77).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 65 ($0.83) price target on shares of Kinovo in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £37.12 million, a PE ratio of 842.86 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 53.78 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 53.13.

Kinovo plc, through its subsidiaries, provides gas heating, electrical, and general building services to housing associations and local authorities, public buildings, industrial and commercial, and education and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Mechanical Services, Building Services, and Electrical Services segments.

