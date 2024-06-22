Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Stake Lowered by Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC trimmed its position in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in Knowles were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Knowles by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 339,021 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 152,626 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Knowles during the 4th quarter worth about $920,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Knowles during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,562,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Knowles in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,083,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Knowles in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,832,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KN traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,860,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,185. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Knowles Co. has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $18.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.45.

Knowles ( NYSE:KN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). Knowles had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $196.40 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Keith Barnes sold 5,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $90,495.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,401.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

