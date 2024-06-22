Kujira (KUJI) Tops One Day Volume of $266,272.96

Kujira (KUJI) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 22nd. Kujira has a market capitalization of $120.19 million and $266,272.96 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kujira has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Kujira coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.10 or 0.00001718 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Kujira

Kujira’s genesis date was November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,349,806 coins and its circulating supply is 108,892,230 coins. The official message board for Kujira is teamkujira.medium.com. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kujira’s official website is kujira.network.

Buying and Selling Kujira

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,349,806.5. The last known price of Kujira is 1.11550972 USD and is down -2.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $318,029.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.network/.”

