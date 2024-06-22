Lake Street Capital Initiates Coverage on Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KOPN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kopin to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Kopin in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ KOPN opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.57. Kopin has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $2.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.63.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 million. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 94.96% and a negative net margin of 125.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Analysts forecast that Kopin will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kopin during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Kopin during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Kopin during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Kopin during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kopin during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.96% of the company’s stock.

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held VR products.

