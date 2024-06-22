Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.65

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.65 and traded as high as $23.82. Lakeland Industries shares last traded at $23.00, with a volume of 107,683 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LAKE shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lakeland Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Lakeland Industries from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

Get Lakeland Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on LAKE

Lakeland Industries Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.75. The company has a market cap of $168.93 million, a P/E ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.50 million. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 6.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lakeland Industries, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Lakeland Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Lakeland Industries’s payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James M. Jenkins purchased 2,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,998.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,815,957.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lakeland Industries

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAKE. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 27,665 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 18,641 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,873 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lakeland Industries

(Get Free Report)

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.