Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Acquired by Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC

Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Lantheus comprises approximately 1.4% of Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 582 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 863 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Lantheus by 62.7% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 527 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC increased its position in Lantheus by 1.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 21,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Capital Advisors LLP increased its position in Lantheus by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP now owns 11,679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Lantheus

In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $26,219.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,836,227.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $26,219.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,836,227.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Heinz Christoph Maeusli sold 18,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total value of $1,454,957.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,848,294.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,269 shares of company stock valued at $2,557,300 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNTH has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley increased their target price on Lantheus from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on Lantheus from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Lantheus from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.17.

Lantheus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH traded down $2.38 on Friday, hitting $79.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,707,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,746. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $94.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.84.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. Lantheus had a return on equity of 54.10% and a net margin of 33.72%. The business had revenue of $369.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.46 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

