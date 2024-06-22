LayerZero (ZRO) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $795.06 Million

LayerZero (ZRO) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. LayerZero has a total market capitalization of $795.06 million and approximately $278.60 million worth of LayerZero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LayerZero token can now be purchased for about $3.18 or 0.00004948 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, LayerZero has traded 21.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LayerZero alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About LayerZero

LayerZero’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. LayerZero’s official Twitter account is @layerzero_labs. LayerZero’s official website is layerzero.network. LayerZero’s official message board is medium.com/layerzero-official.

Buying and Selling LayerZero

According to CryptoCompare, “LayerZero (ZRO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. LayerZero has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 250,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of LayerZero is 2.81276771 USD and is down -16.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 123 active market(s) with $332,305,880.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://layerzero.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LayerZero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LayerZero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LayerZero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LayerZero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LayerZero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.