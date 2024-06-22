Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $80.40

Shares of Learning Technologies Group plc (LON:LTG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 80.40 ($1.02) and traded as high as GBX 85.60 ($1.09). Learning Technologies Group shares last traded at GBX 85 ($1.08), with a volume of 924,566 shares changing hands.

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.01, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of £665.11 million, a P/E ratio of 2,102.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 80.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 80.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.21 ($0.02) per share. This is an increase from Learning Technologies Group’s previous dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. Learning Technologies Group’s payout ratio is presently 5,000.00%.

About Learning Technologies Group

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. The company operates in two segments, Content & Services and Software & Platforms. Its software and platforms include Gomo, a cloud-based HTML5 e-learning authoring distribution and video platform; Rustici Software, which offers software and expertise to help companies create, distribute, manage, and play e-learning-compliant content; PeopleFluent, an integrated talent management and learning solution; and Affirmity that provides a portfolio of software, consulting services, and blended learning solutions.

