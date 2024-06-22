Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday.

LEG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Leggett & Platt from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Leggett & Platt from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Leggett & Platt from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Leggett & Platt from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.33.

NYSE LEG opened at $12.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Leggett & Platt has a 12 month low of $10.11 and a 12 month high of $31.14.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Leggett & Platt had a positive return on equity of 11.31% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently -17.24%.

In other news, EVP Ryan Michael Kleiboeker purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.39 per share, for a total transaction of $133,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 41,535 shares in the company, valued at $556,153.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Leggett & Platt news, CFO Benjamin Michael Burns acquired 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.20 per share, with a total value of $46,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,362 shares in the company, valued at $992,616.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ryan Michael Kleiboeker bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.39 per share, with a total value of $133,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,535 shares in the company, valued at $556,153.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 65,635 shares of company stock valued at $773,447 in the last three months. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 253.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 93.2% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 64.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

