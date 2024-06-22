LexAurum Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMC)

LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMC – Free Report) by 18.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 805 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

AVMC stock opened at $59.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.25. Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $62.24. The company has a market cap of $57.26 million, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.98.

About Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (AVMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through an actively managed portfolio of US mid-cap companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVMC was launched on Nov 7, 2023 and is issued by American Century Investments.

