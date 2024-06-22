LexAurum Advisors LLC Buys 894 Shares of West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA)

LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of West Bancorporation worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, West Bancorporation Inc. increased its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 445,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,441,000 after purchasing an additional 19,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

West Bancorporation stock opened at $16.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.11. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $22.39. The company has a market cap of $281.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.97.

West Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WTBA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $19.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.89 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. West Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers deposit services, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

