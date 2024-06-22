LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $590,000 Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

LexAurum Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 29.6% in the first quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,386,000 after acquiring an additional 18,908 shares during the period. Compass Financial Group INC SD grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $200,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

VHT opened at $267.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $222.27 and a 12 month high of $271.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.08.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

