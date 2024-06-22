LexAurum Advisors LLC Invests $290,000 in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF)

LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC owned 0.74% of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $22,928,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the first quarter valued at $10,883,000. Invst LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $9,485,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 137,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 14,961 shares during the period. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the first quarter valued at $3,856,000.

Get BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF alerts:

BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DYNF opened at $46.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.70 and a 200 day moving average of $42.67. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF has a 1 year low of $33.31 and a 1 year high of $47.53.

About BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF

The BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that uses five equity style factors. DYNF was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.