LexAurum Advisors LLC Purchases 1,511 Shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 47,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 37,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:NUBD opened at $21.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.83. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.56 and a twelve month high of $22.35.

The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

