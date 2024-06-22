LexAurum Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

LexAurum Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 26.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $72.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.56 and a 200 day moving average of $72.22. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $67.99 and a 52 week high of $73.92.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.219 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

