LexAurum Advisors LLC Sells 2,542 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

LexAurum Advisors LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,542 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 14,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 7,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 108.7% in the first quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 170.7% during the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 32,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,371,000 after purchasing an additional 20,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co of the South lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 4,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.10.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 254,485 shares of company stock worth $47,728,528. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $196.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $564.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $135.19 and a 12 month high of $205.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

