LexAurum Advisors LLC Takes $219,000 Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTIP. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 175.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 151.9% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 181.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1,927.7% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $48.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.81. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.70 and a 52 week high of $48.53.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.0267 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

