Liberty All-Star Growth Fund (NYSE:ASG) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.21

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.21 and traded as low as $5.20. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund shares last traded at $5.22, with a volume of 199,826 shares.
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.28.
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Liberty All-Star Growth Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th.
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Company Profile
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
