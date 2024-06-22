Liberty All-Star Growth Fund (NYSE:ASG) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.21

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.21 and traded as low as $5.20. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund shares last traded at $5.22, with a volume of 199,826 shares.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.28.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Liberty All-Star Growth Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th.

Institutional Trading of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 47.0% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,471,772 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,570,000 after acquiring an additional 790,130 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 1,649,968 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,058,000 after buying an additional 807,460 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 1,011,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,422,000 after buying an additional 209,674 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 2,506.5% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,987 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Finally, Flow State Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 788.2% during the fourth quarter. Flow State Investments L.P. now owns 121,308 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 107,651 shares during the period. 21.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

