Liberty Capital Management Inc. Buys 209 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 26,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,547,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,880. The firm has a market cap of $38.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.04. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $100.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.14 and its 200 day moving average is $93.58.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.02% and a net margin of 9.99%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Otis Worldwide

In other news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total transaction of $2,844,803.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,753.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OTIS. Barclays boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Argus upped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.71.

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

