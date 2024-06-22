Liberty Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VSS. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 15,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. MB Generational Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $322,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 39,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after buying an additional 7,896 shares during the period. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 19,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.24. 360,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,621. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.61 and a 200 day moving average of $114.93. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $99.03 and a 1 year high of $121.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Further Reading

