Liberty Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,551 shares during the quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,630,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $804,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,619 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,746,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $861,217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,547,415 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 601.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,364,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742,702 shares during the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 3,654,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,912,000 after acquiring an additional 24,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,887,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,746,000 after acquiring an additional 705,607 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,340,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,437,402. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.22 and its 200 day moving average is $84.42. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $90.09.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

