Liberty Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 203,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,475,000 after buying an additional 22,221 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after buying an additional 11,906 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 287,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,856,000 after buying an additional 60,972 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 37,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 9,636 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $78.12. 2,798,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,321,209. The company has a market capitalization of $54.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $80.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.93 and its 200 day moving average is $77.38.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.