Liberty Capital Management Inc. Has $882,000 Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 12.1% in the first quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 17,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 211,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 150,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,735,000 after purchasing an additional 15,675 shares during the period. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $148.75. The company had a trading volume of 15,176,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,685,153. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.38. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $143.13 and a one year high of $175.97. The firm has a market cap of $357.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The company had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.07.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

