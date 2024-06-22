Liberty Capital Management Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.10.

Sysco Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of SYY stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,655,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,982,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.40. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $62.24 and a 1-year high of $82.89.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 99.88%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Sysco’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

