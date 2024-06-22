Liberty Capital Management Inc. Sells 830 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises approximately 2.1% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $8,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,705,241,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $5,885,279,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $2,329,623,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $960,592,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $927,298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on Fiserv from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,329.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total value of $3,563,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,304,390.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,729 shares of company stock worth $7,611,991 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

FI traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $149.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,996,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,034,984. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.40. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $159.99.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.