Liberty Capital Management Inc. Sells 9,368 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,368 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $258,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Lavaca Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 310,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.1% during the third quarter. Blue Investment Partners LLC now owns 201,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,803,000 after purchasing an additional 29,427 shares during the last quarter.

VEA stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.09. The company had a trading volume of 7,805,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,653,452. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The company has a market capitalization of $128.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.76.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

