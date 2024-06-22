Lido Staked ETH (stETH) Price Down 1.8% Over Last 7 Days

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 22nd. During the last seven days, Lido Staked ETH has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. Lido Staked ETH has a total market capitalization of $33.55 billion and $20.38 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lido Staked ETH token can now be bought for $3,494.54 or 0.05437336 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Lido Staked ETH

Lido Staked ETH was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 9,601,519 tokens. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. Lido Staked ETH’s official website is lido.fi. The official message board for Lido Staked ETH is blog.lido.fi.

Lido Staked ETH Token Trading

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020 and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 9,586,409.59925235.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido Staked ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lido Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

