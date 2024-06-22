Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.01

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.01 and traded as high as $9.49. Lifetime Brands shares last traded at $9.01, with a volume of 62,057 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LCUT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Lifetime Brands from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Lifetime Brands from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Lifetime Brands Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $196.86 million, a P/E ratio of -33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.11 and its 200 day moving average is $9.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $142.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.74 million. Lifetime Brands had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 4.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lifetime Brands, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lifetime Brands

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lifetime Brands by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 264,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after buying an additional 30,845 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Lifetime Brands by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 203,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Lifetime Brands by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 31,153 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lifetime Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $542,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lifetime Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $726,000. 40.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the worldwide. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

Further Reading

