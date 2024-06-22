Litigation Capital Management (LON:LIT) Trading 0.5% Higher

Litigation Capital Management Limited (LON:LIT – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 110.50 ($1.40) and last traded at GBX 110.50 ($1.40). 71,135 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 117,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 110 ($1.40).

Litigation Capital Management Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £128.96 million, a PE ratio of 581.58 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a current ratio of 36.19 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 112.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 104.44.

About Litigation Capital Management

(Get Free Report)

Litigation Capital Management Limited provides dispute finance and risk management services in Australia and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two business models, including direct investments made from LCM's permanent balance sheet capital; and fund and/or asset management. Its products and services include dispute finance for companies, international arbitration, and law firms; disbursement funding; enforcement funding/purchase of award; and adverse cost and security for costs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Litigation Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Litigation Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.