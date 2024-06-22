LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) Insider Sells £467,732.85 in Stock

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Jones sold 239,863 shares of LondonMetric Property stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 195 ($2.48), for a total value of £467,732.85 ($594,323.82).

LondonMetric Property Trading Down 0.9 %

LON:LMP opened at GBX 194.90 ($2.48) on Friday. LondonMetric Property Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 152.30 ($1.94) and a 1 year high of GBX 210.80 ($2.68). The stock has a market cap of £3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,025.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 200.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 194.33.

LondonMetric Property Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This is a positive change from LondonMetric Property’s previous dividend of $2.40. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. LondonMetric Property’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5,263.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of LondonMetric Property to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 176 ($2.24) to GBX 229 ($2.91) in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

About LondonMetric Property

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a grocery-led long income portfolio, with 17 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

