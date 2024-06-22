Maiar DEX Price Down 11.9% Over Last Week (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 22nd. One Maiar DEX token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Maiar DEX has a market capitalization of $16.03 million and approximately $215,845.63 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00011331 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00009437 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64,272.91 or 0.99995173 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00012321 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00005324 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.98 or 0.00076207 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

Maiar DEX is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the MultiversX platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000373 USD and is down -1.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $240,863.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.