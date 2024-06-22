Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MINN) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MINN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0452 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.
Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF stock remained flat at $22.10 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 198 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.19.
About Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF
