Mantle Price Hits $0.81 on Exchanges (MNT)

Mantle (MNT) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One Mantle token can currently be bought for $0.81 or 0.00001252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mantle has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and $169.88 million worth of Mantle was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mantle has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mantle Token Profile

Mantle’s total supply is 6,219,316,795 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,843,669,839 tokens. Mantle’s official website is www.mantle.xyz. Mantle’s official Twitter account is @0xmantle. Mantle’s official message board is www.mantle.xyz/blog.

Mantle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mantle (MNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mantle has a current supply of 6,219,316,794.99 with 3,274,441,707.8368406 in circulation. The last known price of Mantle is 0.80588177 USD and is down -0.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $273,799,068.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mantle.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mantle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mantle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mantle using one of the exchanges listed above.

